Clubnight Bielefeld

STEREO Bielefeld
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBielefeld
€9.18

About

CLUBNIGHT BIELEFELD by Freak de l'Afrique

On the 10th of November @stereobielefeld

Music by the Freak de l'Afrique crew plus dancers.

MAIN FLOOR

Afrobeats | Amapiano | Dancehall

SECOND FLOOR

Hip Hop | Trap | RnB

🗓️ FR 10.11.2023

📍 STEREO | 23:00...

Presented by Freak de l’Afrique UG.

Venue

STEREO Bielefeld

Boulevard 1, 33613 Bielefeld, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

