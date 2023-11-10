DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLUBNIGHT BIELEFELD by Freak de l'Afrique
On the 10th of November @stereobielefeld
Music by the Freak de l'Afrique crew plus dancers.
MAIN FLOOR
Afrobeats | Amapiano | Dancehall
SECOND FLOOR
Hip Hop | Trap | RnB
🗓️ FR 10.11.2023
📍 STEREO | 23:00...
