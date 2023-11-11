DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Hats 4 Year Anniversary Party

Secret Location, Orlando
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
From $43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FOUR YEARS OF HOUSE HATS!! We're celebrating with No Sleep Presents on the night of Saturday November 11th in Orlando.

Secret Lineup. Secret Location.

Special guests and address will be sent out the day of the event.

No refunds granted.

This is an 18+...

Presented by House Hats LLC.

Secret Location, Orlando

Orlando, Florida 32805, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

