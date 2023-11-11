DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FOUR YEARS OF HOUSE HATS!! We're celebrating with No Sleep Presents on the night of Saturday November 11th in Orlando.
Secret Lineup. Secret Location.
Special guests and address will be sent out the day of the event.
No refunds granted.
This is an 18+...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.