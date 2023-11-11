DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TMS RAVE UP!
- Tekno Mobil Squad
Miki Frame
Virus Voice aka Luciano Lamanna
- Ixindamix
Spiral Tribe
- Landi
Scuderia
- Dj Kriminal
Kernel Panik
- GM73
- Skeno
TKP
- 00nowhere
- Visual Circus
Start h23
No warm up 🔥
Cieloterra
Via...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.