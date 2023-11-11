DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TMS Rave Up!

Cieloterra
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TMS RAVE UP!

- Tekno Mobil Squad

Miki Frame

Virus Voice aka Luciano Lamanna

- Ixindamix

Spiral Tribe

- Landi

Scuderia

- Dj Kriminal

Kernel Panik

- GM73

- Skeno

TKP

- 00nowhere

- Visual Circus

Start h23

No warm up 🔥

Via...

Lineup

2
Miki Frame, Luciano Lamanna, Ixindamix and 2 more

Venue

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

