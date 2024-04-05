Top track

Everything Everything - Distant Past

Everything Everything

Troxy
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This is a 14+ event.

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

If it is your first time buying accessible tickets at Troxy, please email accesstickets@troxy.co.uk with a copy of your proof of eligibility. We accept PIP letters, Nimbus cards, Blue Ba...

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Everything Everything

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

