DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loop Sessions Paris #25

DOCK B
Sat, 11 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsParis
€8

About

🧨 NOUVELLE SESSION 🧨

C’est aussi la rentrée pour les Loop Sessions Paris ! On revient dans une salle qu’on connait bien maintenant : le DOCK B Pantin. On vous a préparé une nouvelle édition encore plus OUF que les précédentes. Une programmation PLUS que...

Présenté par Loop Session et DOCK B.

Lineup

Damys

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open5:30 pm

