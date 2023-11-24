DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Substate Comedy Club returns to Slanj-A-Va. Make sure you get your ticket and support us in building the local comedy scene at Stirling's best boozer.
One of the best up-and-comers Kate Hammer will be hosting the evening, she has been bringing laughte...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.