DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Glenn Hughes, ex bassista e cantante dei Deep Purple, noto a milioni di persone come la "The Voice Of Rock", membro della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, è lieto di annunciare:
'Glenn Hughes suonerà i grandi classici dei Deep Purple Live - in occasione della...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.