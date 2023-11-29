Top track

John Matthias & Jay Auborn - John Lewis

Counter Chamber: John Matthias, Jay Auborn, Jay Chakravorty, Liz Hanks

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

John Matthias & Jay Auborn - John Lewis
About

Counter Chamber: beautifully curated instrumental and electronic performances at Folkore Hoxton in London. Join us for our next event as we redefine what chamber music means in 2023, encompassing neoclassical, electronic, melodic, soundtrack, minimalist an

Presented by Counter Chamber.

Lineup

1
John Matthias, Jay Auborn, Jay Chakravorty and 1 more

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

