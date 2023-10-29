DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RIKKI + support: King Khamelion

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RIKKI Returns to the Notting Hill Arts Club on Sunday the 29TH of October for a massive Halloween celebration. With an opening show from KING KHAMELION the two artists are both celebrating their new releases and the night will be featuring many spooky surp Read more

Lineup

RIKKI

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

