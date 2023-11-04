DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dreams about Dying (replica)

Palazzo Fizzarotti
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
ArtBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Première italianaDreams about Dying di/con Marta Capaccioli e Lucrezia Pelandri
Dreams about Dying è un sogno che riguarda il morire come soglia fra materiale e immateriale, sonno e veglia, corpo e spirito. Questa ricerca performativa mescola anti...

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Palazzo Fizzarotti

Corso Vittorio Emanuele Ii 193, 70122 Bari Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.