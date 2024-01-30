DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

the olllam

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With a name aptly deriving from the old Irish for a grand master of a skill, the olllam is a Transatlantic collective of formidable talent, marrying virtuosity, Irish tradition, and Detroit’s post-rock psyche-sensibility. Their compositions are lush cyclic Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

the olllam

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

