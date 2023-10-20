DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sembra Halloween ma no: È MEGLIO!
Siete tutt* invitat* a Milano in Wonderland, una festa dove tutto può succedere.
Tutto del tipo:
🍵 ci saranno sfide a colpi the con il nostro Tea Pong (il the è corretto ovvio)
🃏 trova la tua carta gemella (poi all’e
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.