LA FANTASQUE : HADJ Y BABA, SAINTE EXP, PATCHA

La Java
Thu, 16 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après le succès des soirées Can't Teach a Monkey, Hadj y Baba déboule à la Java accompagné d'une joyeuse équipe pour "La Fantasque", leur nouveau format housy & trancy festif à souhait. Venez poncer le parquet de la Java aux rythmes de Sainte Exp, Patcha, Read more

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Sainte Exp

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

