DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Karaoke Indie CANTA CON UNA BAND SUL PALCO I PIU' GRANDI SUCCESSI INDIE Da Blanco a Calcutta a Gazzelle , tutti i più grandi successi indie e non solo da cantare a squarciagola.
Sulle pagine Karaoke trovi la scaletta
Prenota la tua canzone direttamente
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.