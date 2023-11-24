Top track

White Ring: 'Angel 13'

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Witch house icons WHITE RING return for a special performance of 'Angel 13' with Silicone Valley + DJ sets by Thomas

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

White Ring

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

