LESOIR

The Waiting Room
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NEW UK TOUR LESOIR

2023 was a year of preparations. Lesoir entered the studio to work on their new, already 6th, album. Again with John Cornfield & Paul Reeve (Muse) behind the controls.

In October the band may join Riverside on tour as special guests, f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
120 capacity

