LA NOTTE DELLE ERBE MAGICHE

Tones Teatro Natura
Fri, 21 Jun, 11:45 pm
WorkshopOira
€16.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un corso speciale all’avvicinarsi di San Giovanni e fra le notti più corte dell’anno, quando la luce trionfa sul buio e quando le erbe cosiddette magiche raggiungono il massimo della loro potenza. In questo corso, unico nel suo genere, impareremo a riconos...

All ages
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm
1200 capacity

