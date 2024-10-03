Top track

Yot Club

Oslo Hackney
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yot Club

Often recording his music in his car, Yot Club is Mississippi’s lo-fi bedroom pop savant. Initially uploading demos to Soundcloud, he scored a viral hit with the single ‘YKWIM?’.

Event information

FORM Presents

YOT CLUB

+ Special Guests

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yot Club

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

