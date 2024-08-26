Top track

Tinariwen - Toumast Tincha

Aviva Studios
Mon, 26 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£33.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tinariwen - Toumast Tincha
About

Now Wave presents

Tinariwen

The Hall at Aviva Studios

U14’s must be accompanied by an adult 18+.
Presented by Now Wave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TINARIWEN

Venue

Aviva Studios

M3 4JQ, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

