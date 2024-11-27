Top track

In Case I Fall for You

Black Sea Dahu en MAZO

Sala Clamores
Wed, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

In Case I Fall for You
About

Black Sea Dahu en Mazo Madriz. Miércoles 27 de noviembre, apertura de puertas 20:00 h

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Sea Dahu

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

