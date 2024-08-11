Top track

Twen - One Stop Shop (For A Fading Revolution)

TWEN w/ENUMCLAW & MR. SOFTHEART

Raccoon Motel
Sun, 11 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing IN PERSON, TWEN w/very special guests ENUMCLAW & MR. SOFTHEART!!!

ABOUT TWEN ::

Twen is a van-lifeing rock band that emerged onto the east coast music scene in 2017 with their distinct blend of shoegaze, indie rock, and post-punk influences. T...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TWEN, Enumclaw

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

