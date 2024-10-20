Top track

The Enid - Born in the Fire

The Enid - 50th Anniversary

229
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE ENID have been described as “the only band on the planet to have successfully fused rock-based music with the power, dynamics and scale of symphonic classical”. Formed among friends in 1974 The Enid invented a school of intelligent, powerful and romant...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by London Prog Gigs
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Enid

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

