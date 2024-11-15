Top track

Sat Beneath the Lightning Tree

John Bramwell & The Full Harmonic Convergence

EartH
Fri, 15 Nov, 6:30 pm
£37.49

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed new album The Light Fantastic, one of the country’s most underrated yet most loved singer-songwriters, John Bramwell will play six full band shows this November...

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Bramwell

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

