Summer Nights - Day 1
From sunup 'til sundown, we're throwing the ultimate summer weekend!
You asked, and we're delivering - our first-ever Saturday event at the one and only Revolutions PG is happening on May 25th. It's the perfect way to kick off our b...
Soft Elegance (Heels strongly encouraged)
NO TRACKSUITS, NO HOODS, NO TRAINERS WITH BUBBLES, NO FLIP FLOPS OR SANDALS. DON’T BE SILLY WITH IT.
The venue doesn't offer onsite parking.
Street parking is available in the area.
The venue has A cloakroom, but charge a small fee.
This is a 21+ Event, please bring your valid ID.
The venue has a strict no ID, no entry policy.
Each ticket has been allocated an arrival time.
*PLEASE READ TICKET INFORMATION*
We reserve the right to refuse entry if you arrive after your allocated ticket time. DOORS SHUT @ 7PM. You’ve been told.
