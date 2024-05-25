Top track

FOMO Summer Nights - Day 1

Revolution Parsonage Gardens
Sat, 25 May, 5:00 pm
PartyManchester
About

Summer Nights - Day 1

From sunup 'til sundown, we're throwing the ultimate summer weekend!

You asked, and we're delivering - our first-ever Saturday event at the one and only Revolutions PG is happening on May 25th. It's the perfect way to kick off our b...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by FOMOVRSE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Revolution Parsonage Gardens

St Mary's Parsonage, Manchester M3 2LF, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

FAQs

DRESSCODE

Soft Elegance (Heels strongly encouraged)

NO TRACKSUITS, NO HOODS, NO TRAINERS WITH BUBBLES, NO FLIP FLOPS OR SANDALS. DON’T BE SILLY WITH IT.

PARKING

The venue doesn't offer onsite parking.

Street parking is available in the area.

CLOAKROOM

The venue has A cloakroom, but charge a small fee.

DOOR POLICY

This is a 21+ Event, please bring your valid ID.

The venue has a strict no ID, no entry policy.

Each ticket has been allocated an arrival time.

*PLEASE READ TICKET INFORMATION*

We reserve the right to refuse entry if you arrive after your allocated ticket time. DOORS SHUT @ 7PM. You’ve been told.

