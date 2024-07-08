DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Etran de L'Air

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Mon, 8 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Etran de L’Aïr (or “stars of the Aïr region”) is a family band composed of brothers and cousins, all born and raised in the small neighborhood of Abalane, just in the shadow of the grand mosque. Sons of...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

