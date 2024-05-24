Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

SAN HOLO: EXISTENTIAL DANCE MUSIC

Kemistry
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $46.28

About San Holo

Dutch DJ, producer and musician San Holo crafts post-EDM and ambient post-rock. Armed with his “stay vibrant” philosophy, San Holo brings a joyful intimacy to every performance – whether playing a sold-out show at The Shrine or to a massive crowd at Coache Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

San Holo : Existential Dance Music (DJ set) is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an unforgettable night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Insomniac.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

San Holo

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

