DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A mix of sprawling psych-pop, prog rock and heavy garage riffs, Australia’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets rose out of Perth’s indie underground in 2014. Debut album High Visceral Part 1 set the bar incredibly high from the off, and their fourth album, 2021’s S
Read more
Clwb Ifor Bach presents Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.