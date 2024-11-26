Top track

Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage!

Electric Six

The Crescent
Tue, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
£21.60

About

Electric Six. The band that put out an album a year for what seemed like 666 years. The most reliable act in show business, there was simply no question that each year would bring another E6 record.

Mayans based their calendar on Electric Six. Flocks of m...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Mr H.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Electric Six

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

