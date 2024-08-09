Top track

Ben Böhmer [LIVE] on The Roof -Day Show | GrayArea

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 9 Aug, 4:00 pm
About Ben Böhmer

Göttingen-born producer Ben Böhmer brings his classical training to the studio to create deep progressive house music. His debut album, Breathing, released on Anjunadeep in 2019, racking up tens of millions of streams; and he headlined a unique livestream

Event information

Experience an unforgettable day-into-night party with Ben Böhmer, the German electronic composer and producer captivating millions worldwide. On August 9th, the magic starts on the Roof of Superior Ingredients, boasting stunning sunset views of Manhattan,...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Böhmer

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open 4:00 pm

