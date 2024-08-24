Top track

Lose My Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eastern Electrics 2024

Lee Valley Showground
Sat, 24 Aug, 1:00 pm
DJLondon
From £61.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lose My Mind
Got a code?

About

Tickets are now on sale! We're expecting another sellout year...

The cat’s out the bag… Five stages, including a new secret stage, and our biggest lineup to date.

Over 30 of the most recognisable names in electronic music spanning the full spectrum of ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eastern Electrics.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

27
Jamie Jones, PAWSA, Dennis Cruz and 27 more

Venue

Lee Valley Showground

Lee Valley Showground, Waltham Abbey EN9 1AB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.