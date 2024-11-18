Top track

Claude

La Cigale
Mon, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28

Claude - Addition
About

Flanqué de ses textes ultra-lucides portés par des mélodies inoubliables et des machines spécialement paramétrées pour vous faire chanter et danser jusqu'à épuisement, Claude est sans aucun doute une des nouvelles figures de la pop francophone sur qui comp...

Présenté par ASTERIOS SPECTACLES.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claude

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

