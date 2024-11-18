DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Flanqué de ses textes ultra-lucides portés par des mélodies inoubliables et des machines spécialement paramétrées pour vous faire chanter et danser jusqu'à épuisement, Claude est sans aucun doute une des nouvelles figures de la pop francophone sur qui comp...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.