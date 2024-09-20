Top track

San Tosielo & Cruz Cafuné - toy joya

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

San Tosielo: You are the music in me Tenerife

AGUERE CULTURAL
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Cristóbal de la Laguna
€12.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

San Tosielo & Cruz Cafuné - toy joya
Got a code?

About

San Tosielo son dos angelitos que cayeron del cielo y que inspirados por HSM crearon un proyecto para vivir del cuento de manera apasionada con el único objetivo de algun dia compartir cancha con Troy Bolton. El duo aconseja calentar antes del show, llevar...

Presented by San Tosielo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

San Tosielo

Venue

AGUERE CULTURAL

Calle Herradores 47, 38201 San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.