Top track

Stranger Cole & The Skatalites - Rough And Tough - Original

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skamania:Stranger Cole, Susan Cadogan & Rudy Mills

The Glass House
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$39.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stranger Cole & The Skatalites - Rough And Tough - Original
Got a code?

About

Stranger Cole, also known as StrangeJah Cole (born Wilburn Theodore Cole, 26 June 1942) is a Jamaican singer whose long recording career dates from the early days of ska in 1962 through to the present.

Susan Cadogan (born Alison Anne Cadogan November 1951...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall and SkaMania!
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Stranger Cole, Susan Cadogan, Rudy Mills and 3 more

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.