Cloud Nothings - Nothing Without You

Cloud Nothings, Truth Club, Bondo

Soda Bar
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
San Diego
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Some bands never miss. This rare breed consistently puts out great records every couple years, avoiding the lengthy hiatuses or egregious sonic missteps that often come with achieving longevity. It’...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

