Kojaque - Bubby's Cream

Kojaque in Los Angeles

El Cid
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.27

About Kojaque

Nothing lasts. Childhood, creative cycles, intentions, relationships, plans, dispositions, moods,gaffs, direction. Even love. Even home. The mode is transition. In this space between, Kojaquere turns with an album that contends with the past, and embarks u Read more

Event information

Minty Boi Presents:

Kojaque w/ Special Guests

at El Cid

June 6th 2024

all ages / 6:00pm

All ages
Presented by Deprecated - Minty Boi.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kojaque

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

