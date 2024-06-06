DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nothing lasts. Childhood, creative cycles, intentions, relationships, plans, dispositions, moods,gaffs, direction. Even love. Even home. The mode is transition. In this space between, Kojaquere turns with an album that contends with the past, and embarks u
Minty Boi Presents:
Kojaque w/ Special Guests
at El Cid
June 6th 2024
all ages / 6:00pm
