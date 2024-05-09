DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Weekly Darts Social: Thu 9 May

Big Penny Social
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
SportLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join the Big Penny weekly darts competition!

What to Expect:

  • Weekly matches in singles or pairs (this will be determined by the number of competitors). Bring a pal or find a new one!
  • Win a weekly bar tab, and come each week to keep your crown
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Social
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

