Liana Flores

Hoxton Hall
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:30 pm
London
£18.50
About

Communion ONE presents
Liana Flores

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liana Flores

Venue

Hoxton Hall

130 Hoxton St, London N1 6SH

Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

