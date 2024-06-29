Top track

The Coffis Brothers/Lowfive/The Get Together

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47

About

With Lowfive and The Get Together

With their newest record, Turn My Radio Up, The Coffis Brothers salute the glory days of the FM dial while planting their flag firmly in the present. Produced by Bay Area legend (and longtime Mother Hips frontman) Tim Blu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Get Together, Lowfive, The Coffis Brothers

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

