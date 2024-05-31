Top track

Field Day 2024 - Student Weekend Ticket

The Three County Fairgrounds
31 May - 1 Jun
GigsNorthampton
$89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***STUDENT TICKET: VALID STUDENT ID REQUIRED FOR ENTRY***

VIEW ALL TICKET TYPES: https://link.dice.fm/field-day-festival

Field Day is a groundbreaking all-ages music experience that redefines the festival landscape by curating a world-class who’s nex...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Field Day Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Indigo De Souza, The Heavy Heavy, Dehd and 8 more

Venue

The Three County Fairgrounds

54 Fair Street, Northampton, Massachusetts 01060, United States
Doors open3:59 pm

