BLVCK HIPPIE

Raccoon Motel
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Appearing IN PERSON, BLVCK HIPPIE w/very special guests!!!

ABOUT BLVCK HIPPIE ::

Blvck Hippie is an Indie Rock Band from Memphis, TN tryna show Black kids they can be weird too.

Blvck Hippie makes VHS-inspired music for anyone who’s ever felt like an ou...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

