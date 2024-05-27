DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Appearing IN PERSON, BLVCK HIPPIE w/very special guests!!!
ABOUT BLVCK HIPPIE ::
Blvck Hippie is an Indie Rock Band from Memphis, TN tryna show Black kids they can be weird too.
Blvck Hippie makes VHS-inspired music for anyone who’s ever felt like an ou...
