Blvck Hippie, Cal Rifkin, M Andy

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

June 8th 2024
Blvck Hippie + Cal Rifkin + M Andy
9:30PM - $15 - All Ages

BLVCK HIPPIE
Memphis, TN
https://blvckhippieband.bandcamp.com/

CAL RIFKIN
Washington, DC
https://calrifkin.bandcamp.com/

Cal Rifkin is a garage pop and rock and roll tr...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blvck Hippie

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

