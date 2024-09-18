Top track

Ryley Walker - Primrose Green

Ryley Walker

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Wed, 18 Sept, 8:00 pm
£21.80

About

Ryley Walker began his career after moving from Illinois’ provincial town of Rockford, and settling into Chicago’s independent scene. An accomplished fingerstyle guitarist and singer/songwriter whose recordings run the gamut from folk to rock to experiment...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ryley Walker, Jack Cooper

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

