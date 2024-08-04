DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yellowman & The Upper Cut Band

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 4 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Earning his name as the ‘rudest’ dancehall toaster of the 1980s, Jamaica’s albino son has rightly claimed his title as the king of the Ragga scene.

In the early eighties, after the death of Bob Marley, reggae fans were impatient for a new star. King Yello...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yellowman

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.