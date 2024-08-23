Top track

Sick Tamburo - Parlami per sempre

Distorsioni Fest 2024 | Day 1

Centro Sportivo T. Valeriano - Esterno
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAcquaviva delle Fonti
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il 23-24-25 AGOSTO, torna ad Acquaviva delle fonti (BA) il luogo sicuro per gli amanti di chitarre e abbracci. Per l’edizione 2024, sei band al giorno, due palchi, una nuova e più ampia location e una lineup con il meglio dell’underground nazionale e, atte...

Tutte le età
Presentato da MEH! e ALTREMENTI LABS APS.

Lineup

1
Sick Tamburo, DITZ, Liquami and 1 more

Venue

Centro Sportivo T. Valeriano - Esterno

Via Giuseppe Saragat, 70021 Acquaviva delle Fonti Bari, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

I biglietti saranno disponibili anche al botteghino?

Si, a meno che il concerto non vada SOLD OUT prima.

