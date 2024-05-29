DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Often referred to as “New York’s loudest band” for their booming live shows, A Place To Bury Strangers have been creating their blend of post-punk, space and psych rock since forming in Brooklyn in 2002. Winning critical praise for 2007’s self-titled debut
Read more
A Place to Bury Strangers are an American rock band formed in 2002, in New York City. The trio is currently composed of Oliver Ackermann (guitar/vocals, bass), John Fedowitz (bass guitar) and Sandra Fedowitz (drums). Commonly known by the initials APTBS, t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.