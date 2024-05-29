Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Place To Bury Strangers, PONS, Ski Club

Alchemy
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight
Got a code?

About A Place To Bury Strangers

Often referred to as “New York’s loudest band” for their booming live shows, A Place To Bury Strangers have been creating their blend of post-punk, space and psych rock since forming in Brooklyn in 2002. Winning critical praise for 2007’s self-titled debut Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

A Place to Bury Strangers are an American rock band formed in 2002, in New York City. The trio is currently composed of Oliver Ackermann (guitar/vocals, bass), John Fedowitz (bass guitar) and Sandra Fedowitz (drums). Commonly known by the initials APTBS, t...

This is an all ages event.
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Place To Bury Strangers

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.