LUST FOR LANA: a dance night for the young and beautiful

Soda Bar
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
PartySan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Say Yes and meet us under San Diego Blvd 💋 for a night of Lana 🩰

We’ll turn the Radio up and Dance Till We cry 🖤 so leave the Cruel World behind for the night 🦢 because we’re all Young and Beau...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & What The Dance.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

