Wayne Hancock, Deke Dickerson, Jessica Kaczmarek

Alex's Bar
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wayne "The Train" Hancock returns to the Alex's Bar stage!

+ Special Guests Deke Dickerson & The Whippersnappers and Jessica Kaczmarek Band

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wayne Hancock

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

