Top track

Watching Cartoons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Luz + Elle León

Sala Upload
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Watching Cartoons
Got a code?

About

La Luz llevan iluminando la escena de la música alternativa desde que en 2013 publicaron su primer y aclamado largo It’s Alive. Su música es tanto atmosférica como emocionante, de tonos dorados pero a la vez también extrañamente macabra. Sus canciones inte...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Luz

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.