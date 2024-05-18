Top track

Echoes

Elkka, Yuné Pinku, Little Gay Brother

Phonox
Sat, 18 May, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £7.50

About

A night of transcendent sounds await as Cardiff-born producer and DJ Elkka returns to Phonox to celebrate the announcement of her debut album "Prism Of Pleasure."

Elkka's new sonic world is a bold exploration of sensual joy through dance music. Written ov...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Elkka, yunè pinku, yunè pinku and 1 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

