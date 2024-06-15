Top track

DROP x Rush Hour | OffWeek-end 2024

La Terrrazza
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After the wonderful sold out last year there was no doubt that this Saturday we would be dancing again with our friends from DROP and Rush Hour.

This year they return with an outrageous lineup led by Rush Hour Co-Founder, Antal. Preferring not to put a na...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Antal, Kamma & Masalo , Esa

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

